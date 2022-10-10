Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$55,250.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,135,445.65.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$273,334.23.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$12.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.04. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.7980792 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.38.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

