Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Integer Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Integer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Integer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

