Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) PT Lowered to GBX 4,700

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSYGet Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,672.00.

Intertek Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.64. 22,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,342. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $79.60.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Analyst Recommendations for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

