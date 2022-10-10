Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,013. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.28.

