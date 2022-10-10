Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVZ Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 13.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 14,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Invesco by 10.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco by 15.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Invesco by 31.1% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 176,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,465. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

