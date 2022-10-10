Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,497. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

