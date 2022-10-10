Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 72,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,012,663 shares.The stock last traded at $129.89 and had previously closed at $130.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

