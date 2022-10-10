Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Mizuho

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.73.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,468,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

