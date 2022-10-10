IRON Financial LLC Buys 5,661 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,081,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.21. 2,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.54.

