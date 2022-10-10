IRON Financial LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IRON Financial LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 340,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,881,908. The firm has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

