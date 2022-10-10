IRON Financial LLC Has $16.60 Million Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,330 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $16,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

HTRB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.36. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,281. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.36 and a one year high of $41.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

