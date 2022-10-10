IRON Financial LLC Sells 284 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IRON Financial LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

BABA traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $78.55. 396,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,855,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

