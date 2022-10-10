IRON Financial LLC Sells 3,103 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF makes up about 1.2% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IRON Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $845,000.

NYSEARCA BSCE traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.14. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

