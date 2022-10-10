iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 500,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,171. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85.

