iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.98. 63,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,598. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

