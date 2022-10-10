iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 81,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,598. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

