iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $113.25

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.25 and last traded at $113.30, with a volume of 5126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.75.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average of $118.92.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 65,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

