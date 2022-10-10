iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.31

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.31 and last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 82 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 103,512 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,991,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

