iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Waddell & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $53.48. 12,048,307 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

