iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lessened by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,048,307 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

