iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Raised by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $56.74. 6,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,751. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55.

