iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,051 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 16.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $68,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ESGU stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $80.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

