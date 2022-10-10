iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $275.50

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $275.50 and last traded at $277.67, with a volume of 946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.51.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.60 and its 200-day moving average is $324.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

