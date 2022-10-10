iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857,569 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

