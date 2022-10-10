iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) Shares Sold by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the quarter. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBMQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,598. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

