iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.57

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.57 and last traded at $78.57, with a volume of 80950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
