iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.57

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.57 and last traded at $78.57, with a volume of 80950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.