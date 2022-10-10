iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.73. 29,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,487. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $108.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

