iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 14.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $162,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.