iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,010,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,005,385. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.