iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $122,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 171,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 120,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,725 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

