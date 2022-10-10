iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Covenant Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,152. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $77.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

