iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is West Wealth Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. 2,885,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

