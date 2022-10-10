iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Bought by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. 9,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,858. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.

