iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $76.65. 2,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,410. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57.

