iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 0.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,100,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,829,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,783,000 after acquiring an additional 60,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 396,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,410. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

