iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $103.28. 81,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,980. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

