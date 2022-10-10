iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 70,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,956. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

