iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.95. The stock had a trading volume of 70,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,628. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.55 and its 200 day moving average is $223.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.