iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lifted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,236,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWF traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.62. 63,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,555. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

