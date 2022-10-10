iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lessened by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.06. 4,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,151. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.81 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.93.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

