iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 343.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $58.14. 52,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

