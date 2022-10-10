iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.44 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

