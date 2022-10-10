iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS GOVT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $22.63. 14,164,376 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

