ITAM Games 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,285.00 (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. ITAM Games has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITAM Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ITAM Games Profile

ITAM Games’ genesis date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/itamgames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “ITAM Games (ITAM) is a cryptocurrency . ITAM Games has a current supply of 52,298,004.417637 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ITAM Games is 0.02248116 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $47.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://itam.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

