ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 6577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITMPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.