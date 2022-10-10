J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

LON:JDW opened at GBX 505 ($6.10) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £650.19 million and a P/E ratio of 3,366.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 508.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 632.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 388.40 ($4.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,055 ($12.75).

Insider Buying and Selling at J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Whitley sold 763 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.89), for a total value of £3,090.15 ($3,733.87). In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Thorne purchased 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922 ($11,988.88). Also, insider Ben Whitley sold 763 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.89), for a total value of £3,090.15 ($3,733.87). Insiders purchased 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,131 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

