J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,655. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.59. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.22 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

