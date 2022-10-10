J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 241,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,190. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

