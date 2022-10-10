J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,459. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

