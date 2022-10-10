J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $2,325,000. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 129,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.